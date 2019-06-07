Resources More Obituaries for Martha Whitington Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Martha Gene (Gaines) Whitington

1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Martha Gene Whitington née Gaines passed away peacefully on 3 June 2019 at her home in Memphis, Tennessee. Martha was born on 30 August 1929 to Henry DeWitt Gaines and Julia née Lyons residing on their farm in Victoria, Mississippi.



She spent her childhood helping in her father's small sundry on Barksdale in Memphis. After attending Central High School and 'The W' Mississippi University for Women, she married and raised four children all the while volunteering her time for many causes. As a doctor's wife, she was president of the medical auxiliary and over many years was an active member of Josephine Circle and the Le Bonheur Club. She served on the board of directors of Memphis Preparatory High School. A world traveler, Martha had a tight-knit group of friends spending much quality time with them in Nice, France and at their regular book, investment, and dinner club meetings. A true southern lady she loved her family.



Martha is preceded in death by her son, journalist G. Luther Whitington and her grandson Memphis University School graduate F. Gaines Whitington.



She leaves behind her daughters Peggy Lynn Reynolds (Wayne) of Charlotte NC, Deborah Ann Demott of Cordova TN, and son Frank Gaines Whitington (Mamie) of San Francisco, CA. She also leaves her loving grandchildren; Carlo Reynolds (Jean), Shepard Reynolds (Bess), Montana Mclean Whitington, and Savannah Brynne Van Meter (Jeff) along with four great-grandchildren. Martha had four siblings; Addie Sue Gaines Sudduth, Henry Edward Gaines both deceased and her

beloved sister Emily Dee Gaines Worthy of Dallas, Georgia and brother Stanley DeWitt Gaines (Colleen) of Maryland. She leaves behind a large extended family and friends and a legacy of love.



Martha will be laid to rest in Elmwood Cemetery with a celebration of life at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, do something kind in her name or send a donation to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.



We will fondly remember her recipe catalog producing many lovingly prepared meals and especially her unforgettable sour cream pound cake and boiled custard.