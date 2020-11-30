1/1
Martha Jo Baker
1939 - 2020
Martha Jo Baker, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, was born in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, on November 10, 1939. She was called home by her Lord and Savior on November 26, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Lela Robbins; two sisters, Mildred Wise and Mary Baker; brother, Larry "Junior" Robbins; two sons, Charles Speck and Chris Baker; granddaughter, Laura Lockett; and grandson, Matthew Baker.

She is survived by her husband, James "Jimmy" Baker; sister, Billie Cousar; sister-in-law, Ruth Robbins; two sons, Sandy Speck (Victoria) and Roger Baker (Jennifer); two daughters-in-law, Reba Speck and Alesia Baker; three granddaughters, Amy Speck, Mary Kate Woods (Adam), and Anna Baker; one grandson, Jesse Baker; one great-grandchild, Aradia Fredregill; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Martha retired from Baptist Memorial Hospital where she worked for many years as head of the payroll department. She was a charter member of Wells Station Baptist Church in Memphis, and more recently attended First Baptist Church of Olive Branch, where she loved to worship the Lord.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 5 beginning at 1:00 with the funeral service to begin at 2:00 PM, all at Memphis Funeral Home - Poplar Chapel. Interment will follow in Forest Hill East Memorial Park.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 30, 2020.
