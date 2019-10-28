|
Martha Burns Knox, age 87 of Germantown, TN passed away on October 26, 2019.
She leaves behind her husband, Edward J. Knox; daughters, Ginny Alter (Eric) and Julia Putnam (Chuck); eight grandchildren: Walt Krueger (Katie), Alex Krueger (Brittany), Julia Krueger Lipsey (James), Kelsey Alter, James Putnam, Michaela Putnam, Jack Putnam and India Putnam; and six great-granddaughters: Dakota, Savannah, Anabelle, Chenoa, Rose and Hazel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grady C. and Essie Burns and one sister, Annie Ceil Mobley.
Martha was a beautiful person inside and out, and was selected to represent her community as the 1953 Maid of Cotton for Cherokee County. She graduated from Jacksonville State University in 1952 and pursued a career as an educator in Home Economics. She continued her studies in Richmond, VA at The Assemblies Training School. Following this, she accepted a call to serve as Director of Christian Education at Vineville Presbyterian Church in Macon, GA. During this time, she met and married Ed and became his partner in life and in ministry. Together they served churches in Alabama, Kentucky, and Tennessee for the next 50 years. In retirement, they served in an interim capacity in five churches in Mississippi, Tennessee, and Arkansas. She was an amazing hostess and loved to entertain people in her home. Her quiet and steady presence always supported her husband's ministry, and many were able to benefit from her strength and wisdom.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church in Germantown, TN.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Highland Cemetery in Piedmont, AL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church or a .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 28, 2019