1923 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Martha Haynes Mann left this world Mar 2, 2019 to be with her lifelong partner and husband in heaven.



Martha was born Aug 6, 1923, the daughter of Marietta Hancock Haynes and the Rev Albert Ford Haynes. Being a Methodist minister's daughter, Martha and her brother Ford grew up moving around with different church assignments. Growing up during the Great Depression would shape her outlook on life being a devoted partner and mother sacrificing herself to help others.



When Rev Haynes was assigned Collierville Methodist Church, she met her future husband, Milton Knox Mann, Jr. They dated then were married in Feb 1945 as Milton would soon enter the Army Air Corp. After traveling around the country to different bases with Milton training as a pilot during the War, they finally settled back in Collierville. They built a house, started a Lumber Company and began raising 3 children, Elizabeth (Betty) Mann Edmunds (Brian), James Milton Mann (Judy), Marilyn Mann Hiner (Russ).



Martha would happily help out wherever needed, teaching Sunday School, working with Kings Daughters and Sons, helping out as secretary for Milton at the Lumber Company. Martha always was involved in her church, throughout her entire life she loved the Methodist Church and was actively singing in the choir and involved in Sunday School. She always loved music and enjoyed playing the piano and singing.



Later in life when Milton retired she kept up as best she could with his wanderlust spirit of adventure as they traveled all over the world together. Martha had an infectious smile that seemed to transcend words and to give courage and inspiration to others. Even in her later years living at Hearthside Senior Living with Milton, she strived to reach out to people in need.



She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed but had a long and fruitful life, leaving a great legacy behind. In addition to her 3 children, she leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be Tuesday, Mar 5 at 10 am at Collierville Methodist Church on the Square with service to follow there at 11 am with burial to follow at Magnolia Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcome for the Collierville Methodist Church Sanctuary on the Square.



Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 4, 2019