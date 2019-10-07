|
|
|
Martha R. Steff, 89, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Steff, parents, J. Paul and Ethel Richter, siblings, Dorothy "Dot" Clapper and Harold A. Richter and a niece Paula Clapper.
She is survived by her son Rick Steff and his wife Kristin and several nieces and nephews.
Martha was surrounded by music in all aspects of her life, from growing up playing saxophone to watching her son become a musician and even marring Dick who was also a lifelong musician.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 8 from 1:00 pm until the time of the graveside service at 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Memorial contributions can be made in Martha's name to the ASCPC.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 7, 2019