1958 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Martha Lee Wagerman, 61, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, following a 20 month long battle with cancer. Born on March 7, 1958, in Memphis, TN to Marilyn and Harold "Bubba" Lee, Martha attended White Station High School where she was a cheerleader and active in many extracurricular organizations. After graduating in 1976, she attended Memphis State University and her love and pride for Memphis Tiger basketball began. In the summer of 1976, she met the love of her life, Howard Wagerman on May 4, 1980, they were married. Together, Martha and Howard had two children, Stacy and Blake.



Family was everything to Martha. She loved hosting every holiday and a big celebration and made sure her home was always open to everyone. An incredible wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend, she would do anything for anyone. Her relationship with her mother and sisters was a cornerstone of her personality. Every morning she called her mother before she started her day. In 1991, she began a business with her sister Leslie specializing in balloon decorations called Inflations Inc., and though her older sister Debbie did not live in the same city she would make it a point to speak with her every day. She loved traveling, especially to her happy place, Puerto Vallarta. She was kind and generous and together with Howard raised her children to understand the importance of family and giving to others.



She had a remarkably close relationship with her children and loved their dogs, Barkley and Harrison, which she referred to as her grandpups. Most recently she and Howard added their own puppy to the family, Joe Jax. Throughout her illness, Joe Jax could always be seen by her side, and even though he was just a puppy he knew how to give her the love, care, and support she needed.



While her career began in retail working at Goldsmith's and Thalhimers, her real passion was fundraising. For 35 years, Martha worked and volunteered for several non-profit organizations. She held various board positions, including President, of the of West Tennessee where she was awarded the prestigious Gift of Life Award. An organization very important to her as her sister, Debbie, dealt with kidney issues and received four transplants, including one from Martha in 1994. She served as Team Manager for two National Transplant Games. In 1998, she helped establish Nora's Gift Foundation and Nora's Home as the first Executive Director. She continued to work in development and fundraising for various organizations including Bornblum Jewish Community School, the Memphis Oral School for the Deaf, the Memphis Jewish Home & Rehab, and the Forrest Spence Fund. After volunteering in many roles over the years, in 2013 she became Executive Director for her synagogue, Anshei Sphard Beth El Emeth.



Martha Karen Lee Wagerman was a strong, caring, and giving woman. She touched the lives of so many. Always putting others before herself, she was humble and selfless. Her memory will live on through all of her accomplishments and in the hearts of her loved ones and friends. She leaves behind a loving husband, two children, her mother, sisters, brother, and many friends and family.



Funeral services were held Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Anshei Sphard Beth El Emeth Synagogue with burial following in Anshei Sphard Cemetery.



Funeral services were held Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Anshei Sphard Beth El Emeth Synagogue with burial following in Anshei Sphard Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Anshei Sphard Beth El Emeth Congregation, West Cancer Center and Nora's Home. Published in The Daily Memphian on June 24, 2019