Martin H. Aussenberg, longtime Memphis lawyer, died July 18 of complications of congestive heart failure. He was 72.



Mr. Aussenberg was born in Germany to Julius and Gusta Aussenberg, a dentist. He moved with his family to Pittsburgh as a young child. As a teenager, Aussenberg loved music, and played violin. He also played tennis. He earned his undergraduate and law degree from the University of Pittsburgh. As a young lawyer, he worked in U.S. Securities Exchange Commission legal department in Washington D.C.



He later moved to Memphis to practice law. He served on the board of Opera Memphis. He was an avid cyclist with the Memphis Hightailers and a member of the Pro Duffers Golf Club. For years, he famously wrote letters to the editor at The Commercial Appeal and The Memphis Flyer.



He is survived by wife, Amelia (Carothers) Aussenberg; daughter, Randy Aussenberg of Washington D.C.; son, Dr. Steven Aussenberg and wife, Robyn, Arizona; grandson Max Aussenberg, Arizona, and sister, Lynda Aussenberg Hedfors, Pittsburgh.



High Point Funeral Home and Crematorium has charge.



Friends will gather to celebrate his life at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store