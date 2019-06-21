Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Resources More Obituaries for Marvin Priola Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marvin Henry Priola

1937 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Marvin Henry Priola, 82, of Memphis, Tennessee, died at home on June 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving and grateful family and friends.



Mr. Priola was born on April 4, 1937, the son of Joseph Augustine Priola and Marion (Wolff) Priola. He married Glenda Frances (Neal) Priola on July 31, 1970. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School, class of 1955. He also attended Christian Brothers College. He and his brothers, Joseph Augustine, Jr., and John Michael worked alongside each other for many years at Priola Brothers Heating and Air Conditioning Contractors, Inc. In 1978, he built the first of several commercial buildings on and near Pleasant View Road.



Mr. Priola was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He was an avid fisherman when he took time off from work, and he was a devoted husband and father.



Mr. Priola is preceded in death by his father and mother; his older sister, Marion Frances Priola; and his older brother, Joseph Augustine Priola, Jr., all of Memphis. He is survived by his wife; his son, Marvin Henry Priola, Jr.; his daughter, Nicole Marie Priola; several nieces and nephews; and countless friends.



Family and friends will gather to share memories and refreshments on Sunday, June 23 beginning at 5:00 p.m. with the Rosary being said beginning at 7:00 p.m. A Christian funeral service will be held Monday, June 24 beginning at 10:00 a.m., all of which will take place at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee. Father William Parham will be the celebrant.



In lieu of customary remembrances, offerings in Marvin's honor may be sent to or any of the Shriner's Burn Centers for children.