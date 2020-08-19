, 80. Born July 10, 1940 in South Charleston, West Virginia. Entered the gates of Heaven August 17, 2020.Graduated from Texas City, Texas High School. The University of Texas at Austin, and John Sealy School of Medicine in Galveston, Texas. He specialized in anesthesia and was a partner in Medical Center Anesthesiologists for 35 years, retiring in 2000. He was incredibly kind, generous and caring and a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather, friend, and physician. Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, skiing, world travelling, gardening and creating fabulous culinary feasts. Duplicate bridge became a pastime after retirement.Survived by wife of 59 years, Cecile, daughters Sharon Maclin (Phil) of Dallas; Suzie Dapprich (Steven) of Ft. Lauderdale; grandchildren Jessica Johnson, Ian Maclin, Amon Maclin, Celia Skaggs and Daniel Skaggs.