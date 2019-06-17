Services Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 5668 Poplar Avenue Memphis , TN 38119-0885 (901) 767-8930 Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help in the chapel Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help in the chapel Resources More Obituaries for Marvin Stockwell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marvin Stockwell Sr.

1943 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Marvin Stockwell, 76, of Germantown, TN, passed away on June 12, 2019 in Germantown, TN.



Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on June 17 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in the chapel, with a funeral mass to follow.



Marvin was born in Memphis, TN to Roy and Willie May Stockwell on June 2, 1943. He attended Kingsbury High School and the University of Arkansas. He married Claudia Abbott Stockwell on May 27, 1967 in Memphis. He was a licensed architect and worked in properties for FedEx for more than 25 years. He served in the Marine reserves. He was involved in the OLPH Rosary Makers and enjoyed gardening and making herbal tinctures and supplements for friends and family.



Marvin is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Barbara Stockwell Hill.



Marvin is survived by his wife Claudia, his son Marvin Jr. and his wife Sarah Wells Stockwell, of Memphis, his son Lance Stockwell, of Memphis, and his daughter Abbie Stockwell McConnell and her husband Kevin McConnell, of Portland, OR, and six grandchildren.