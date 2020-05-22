Marvin Struminger
Marvin Struminger, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020, after a short illness.

He and his wife, Laverne, established Lamp Shade House together in 1968 and worked alongside each other for more than 40 years.

Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Laverne.

He is also survived by his sister, Lea Bernatsky (Bobby); his sons, Michael Struminger (Susan) and Scot Struminger (Terri); and his daughter, Karen Cooperman (Harold); as well as five grandchildren, Aaron Struminger (Rachel), Eric Struminger (Kathryn), Jodie Struminger, Brittany Struminger, and Sophie Cooperman.

Published in The Daily Memphian on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
