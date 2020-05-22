Marvin Struminger, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020, after a short illness.



He and his wife, Laverne, established Lamp Shade House together in 1968 and worked alongside each other for more than 40 years.



Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Laverne.



He is also survived by his sister, Lea Bernatsky (Bobby); his sons, Michael Struminger (Susan) and Scot Struminger (Terri); and his daughter, Karen Cooperman (Harold); as well as five grandchildren, Aaron Struminger (Rachel), Eric Struminger (Kathryn), Jodie Struminger, Brittany Struminger, and Sophie Cooperman.

