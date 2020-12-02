1/1
Mary Alma Brooks
1926 - 2020
Mary Alma Brooks, 94, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away December 1st, 2020.

She was a faithful member of Berclair Baptist Church.

She was born to the late Acey and Elgie Forbess on November 16th, 1926 in Atoka, Tennessee. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Brooks and her grandson, Denny Wayne Brooks, Jr.

Mary is survived by her children, Dennis W. Brooks (Linda), Charles E. Brooks (Trayce); grandchildren, Sheila Sites, Staycey Adams (Trey), Jeremy Brooks (Michelle), Amanda Hailey (Jarrod), Samantha Brooks; 10 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Evan "Buzzy" Forbess (Marilyn).

Memorials may be made to Berclair Baptist Church, 4584 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122.

Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Friday, December 4th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
