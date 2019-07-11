Services Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes 18020 U.S. Highway 64 Somerville , TN 38068 (901) 465-3535 Resources More Obituaries for Mary Miller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Alma (Bobbitt) Miller

Mary Alma Bobbitt Miller, age 92, resident of the Macon Community in Fayette County, departed this life Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019, at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.



Funeral Services for Ms. Miller will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Larry Tubb, pastor at Macon United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Macon Cemetery. A visitation for Ms. Miller will be from 12 to 2 P.M. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.



Mary was born August 30, 1926, in Fayette County, the daughter of Thomas Lafayette Bobbitt and Mary Ella Leath Bobbitt. She was a lifelong resident of the Macon Community and a homemaker and personal caregiver until 2009. She was a member of Macon United Methodist Church and loved gardening, working in her yard, visiting with her friends and baking, especially strawberry cakes.



Ms. Miller is survived by her daughter, Diane Tredway of Oxford, MS; her son, Glenn Miller and his wife, Wanda of Hickory Withe, TN; six grandchildren, Amanda deVera, Michelle Tredway, Derek Miller, Angela Olvera, Morgan Miller, Michael Miller; and eight great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Janice Ann Miller Huff who died December 8, 2005; three sisters, Ernestine Johnson, Nelline Wade, Thelma Pulliam; and two brothers, Jimmy Bobbitt, and Carl Bobbitt.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Tom Wade, Bobby Wade, Bradley Johnson, Jason Johnson, Horacio Olvera, and Marco deVera.



The family requests that memorials be directed to Macon Cemetery Association, c/o Brenda Paradise, 10565 Highway 193, Williston, TN 38076.



Published in The Daily Memphian on July 11, 2019