Mary Angela Gallina McCleary passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. She was born on August 25, 1936, in Memphis, TN. She was a graduate from St. Agnes Academy and a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was a lifetime resident of Germantown and Memphis, TN.
She was a loving mother that raised four children. Mary Angela was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. Her specialty was the Gallina family recipe, homemade ravioli. She loved watching Jeopardy and discussing the answers with her sisters. Her favorite sports teams were the University of Memphis and the University of Tennessee. She was an avid fan of football and basketball.
Mary Angela worked very hard her entire life. She was dedicated to helping others and was a servant of the heart. Faith and family were her priorities. For 15 years, Mary Angela volunteered her time with Madonna Learning Center. Her joy was tutoring the students. Her reward was the smiling faces and hugs from the students. Everyone at Madonna knew her as "Mammie". She always had a smile for everyone.
Mary Angela is predeceased by her loving parents, Joseph and Frances Gallina and brother, Chuck Gallina Sr. Mary Angela is survived by her daughter, Karen McCleary Metz, husband Craig Huseman Metz (Washington, DC), son Harry Robert McCleary III and wife Jenny Connell McCleary (Bartlett, TN), her daughter Teresa Marie McCleary (Memphis, TN) and daughter Alisa McCleary Byars, husband Lewis Jefferson Byars (Tuscumbia, AL).
She is survived by a grandson Preston Worthington Metz (New York, NY), a granddaughter Kimberly McCleary, fiancé Andreas Sjöström (Malmö, Sweden), a granddaughter Allison McCleary Olin, husband Victor McCleary Olin (Stockholm, Sweden) and a great-grandson Finn Sjöström, (Malmö, Sweden). She is also survived by sisters, Anita Coughlin, Sandra Chiles, brother-in-law Bill Chiles, sister-in-law Barbara Gallina, five nieces, and seven nephews.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4851 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38117 with a funeral mass to begin at 11:00 a.m. and a reception to follow at Holy Rosary. The committal will follow the reception at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd., Bartlett, TN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Madonna Learning Center, St. Agnes Academy, Christian Brothers High School or to a .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 21, 2020