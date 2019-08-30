Home

Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
1425 E Shelby Dr
Memphis, TN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Mary Angelina (Pesce) Ventrini


1921 - 2019
Mary Angelina (Pesce) Ventrini Obituary
Mary Angelina Pesce Ventrini passed away Wednesday August 28, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born on January 13, 1921 along with a twin brother.

She was preceded in death by her husband Johnny Ventrini, her parents Louis and Margarita Pesce, five brothers Johnnie, Alex, Charlie, Joe, Felix and a sister Frances Garavelli.

She is survived by her daughters Patsy Ventrini, Linda Ventrini, and Evelyn Davis. She was MawMaw to granddaughters Christina (Craig) Dodge, and Lisa (Gene) Utterback, great granddaughters Alyssa Reid, and Carmen Dodge.

A gathering of family and friends for Mary will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1425 E Shelby Dr, Memphis, TN 38116, followed by a Mass of Christian burial from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to St Paul Catholic Church or the donor's choice.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Ventrini family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 30, 2019
