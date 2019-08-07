|
Mary Ann Coccaro, 69, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Methodist University Hospital. Mary Ann was a graduate of Memphis State University (University of Memphis). She received her Masters of Pastoral Studies from Loyola University at New Orleans in 1987.
Mary Ann was a certified massage therapist and pharmacy technician. She belonged for 14 years to the House of the Lord community. Mary Ann enjoyed working with the elderly as a caregiver. She ran two marathons and swam at the Master's level. She loved music, her St. Augustine church family, Tiger basketball, and her cat Baby.
She was preceded in death by her father, Vincent Coccaro, Sr. and her mother, Eva Sanford Coccaro. She leaves to cherish her memory her brother Vincent Coccaro, Jr. (Judy), her sister Nancy Johnson (Ken), her uncles Marvin T. and Robert Sanford, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also leaves close friends Terry Starr and Gerry Taulman.
The visitation will take place at St. Augustine Church, (1169 Kerr Avenue) in Memphis on Thursday, August 8 at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Resurrection at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Memphis Memory Gardens at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the or to St. Augustine Church.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 7, 2019