Mary Ann Jones

1946 – 2020



, age 74, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of Ronald Jones, departed this life Sunday morning, September 13, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville.Mary Ann was born September 2, 1946 in Silver City, Mississippi, the daughter of Coleman and Grace Bryan. She graduated from Collierville High School in 1965 and was a longtime resident of the Moscow area. She was married September 17, 1965 to Ronald Jones and she was employed as a beautician. Mary Ann was a manager for Party Works before her retirement in 2005. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow and she enjoyed singing.Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ronald Jones of Moscow, TN; two daughters, Olivia G. Roman of Tupelo, MS and Elisha A. Hodge (Anthony) of Whiteville, TN; two sisters, Ann Fisher of Booneville, MS and Norma Blackwell of Booneville, MS; two brothers, Bert Bryan (Jennifer) of Faulkner, MS and Dan Bryan (Virginia) of Olive Branch, MS; her half-sister, Doris Moore of Faulkner, MS; six grandchildren, Pacensia Grace Roman, Rico S. Roman, Coleman W. Hodge, Kayla L. Hodge, Ryan J. Hodge and Ayden J. Hodge; and her great-granddaughter, Emma Leighann Hodge.She was preceded in death by her parents, Coleman and Grace Bryan; her son, Ronald Coleman Jones; and several brothers and sisters.Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jeff Gonyaw, Wayne Gonyaw, Coleman Hodge, Mark Watkins, Steve Breault and Aaron Gonyaw. Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Hodge and Rico Roman.