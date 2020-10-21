1/1
Mary B. Powell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary B. Powell, 86, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home in Germantown. She was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Davis Powell. Survivors include her daughter, Debra Donaldson (Steve) of Eads; son, Joseph H. Powell (Amy) of Germantown; grandchildren, Cindy Carlson (Sean), Robert Donaldson (Ashley), Steven Donaldson (Katie); nine great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 9 until 10 a.m. Saturday at Forest Hill Funeral Home East. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Forest Hill Funeral Home East with interment to follow in Forest Hill Memorial Park East.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hill Funeral Home East- Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved