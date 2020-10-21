Mary B. Powell
, 86, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home in Germantown. She was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Davis Powell. Survivors include her daughter, Debra Donaldson (Steve) of Eads; son, Joseph H. Powell (Amy) of Germantown; grandchildren, Cindy Carlson (Sean), Robert Donaldson (Ashley), Steven Donaldson (Katie); nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 9 until 10 a.m. Saturday at Forest Hill Funeral Home East. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Forest Hill Funeral Home East with interment to follow in Forest Hill Memorial Park East.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.