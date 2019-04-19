|
Mary Catherine Hudspeth, 82, passed away in Bartlett, TN on April 17, 2019. Mrs. Hudspeth has been a life long Memphian graduating from Humes High School, and was retired from Malco Theater after 50 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Turner and Frances Boling Gipson, 2 sisters, Mildred Snyder and Martha Pevy, 3 brothers, Raymond Gipson, Gene Gipson, and Clifford Gipson. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 37 years Homer Hudspeth; brothers, Harvey Gipson, Jimmy Gipson, sisters, Jeanette Lawshe, and Joyce Bernardini.
Visitation with her family will be Monday, April 22, 2019, 1:00-2:00 pm with funeral services following at 2:00 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East. 901-382-1000.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 19, 2019
