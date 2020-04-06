|
Mary Evans Cole was born in Memphis on December 27, 1952, the daughter of Thomas Airey Evans, Jr. and Madelon Walker Evans. She died on April 3, 2020, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. Mary graduated from East High School. She attended Memphis State and was a member of Phi Mu sorority. Mary enjoyed 46 years of marriage to her devoted husband, Roger Lewis Cole, Sr.
She is survived by her husband Roger Lewis Cole, Sr., two children, Roger Cole, Jr. (Sarah Ella), Katie Thomas (Ed), and four grandsons, Airey Cole, Campbell Cole, Lewis Thomas, and Cole Thomas. Mary was preceded in death by her parents.
She was a devoted parishioner of St. Louis Catholic Church where she was a member of the Women's Guild, Altar Guild and Cursillo. She was formerly a member of the Memphis Junior League where she enjoyed volunteering teaching children how to read. Among her many volunteer activities she, her husband, family and friends dedicated time and effort to raising hundreds of thousands of dollars to help find a cure for multiple sclerosis. To continue her efforts in the fight against MS she chose to donate organs for MS research.
The family is grateful for the many nurses and caregivers at Ave Maria, St. Francis greenhouse who dedicated the last 27 months to lovingly caring for Mary. They would also like to thank the nurses at Crossroads Hospice for their care in her final days.
Unfortunately, due to the current situation with COVID-19, the graveside service will be private for the immediate family. The family will have a celebration of life Mass at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all memorials be sent to Multiple Sclerosis, Mid-South Chapter, 214 Overlook Circle, Suite 153, Brentwood, TN 37027. www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/TNS/Donate
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 6, 2020