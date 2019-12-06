|
Mary Alderman Connor, 60, of Memphis, TN, peacefully transitioned from this life, to life eternal Saturday, November 30, 2019. Surrounded by her family throughout the day, the presence of hope, grace, and love was palpable.
Mary was predeceased in death by her parents, Ernie Gammill Elliott and Ossie J.M. Lester Alderman.
She is survived by her devoted and compassionate husband of 33 years, John Mark Connor of Memphis, her "sweet mama" Grace Alderman, sister Penny Lessley, brother Howard Alderman (Catherine), nephew James Howard Alderman, nieces Anna Katherine Alderman and Abby Bishop Alderman, all of Greenwood, sister Jan Alderman (Deb Myers) of Memphis and nephew Dr. Scott Brown (Courtney Simpson) of Longmont, CO.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, December 14th at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at Christ United Methodist Church, Wilson Chapel, in Memphis. Visitation with the family will follow the service.
Always thinking of others, Mary gifted her body to the Genesis Legacy of M.E.R.I. in Memphis.
In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests that gifts in her memory be made to the Food Justice Ministry, c/o First Congregational Church of Memphis, 1000 S. Cooper St., Memphis, TN 38104 or the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association 910 Vance Ave., Memphis, TN 38126.
In a condolence thought from a friend this week, "What if everyone in the world displayed their joy and love to friends and strangers alike , as openly as Mary did? Oh, what a wonderful world we could be". Perhaps that's a thought we should all consider. For " ..the greatest of these is love." 1st Corinthians 13:13.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 6, 2019