Mary Elizabeth Nash Byrd
Memphis, TN
Mary Elizabeth ("Libba") Nash Byrd, age 94, passed away on September 21. A native Memphian, Libba was born February 13, 1925, at St. Joseph Hospital to the late Julia Maley Nash and Harvey Elliott Nash.
Growing up in the family home at 1047 Forrest Avenue, and known affectionately as "Bebe" to family members, she attended Maury Elementary School, Bellevue Junior High, and Central High School, class of 1943. Libba earned a B.S. Degree in English, with certification to teach, from Memphis State College (University of Memphis), class of 1947, and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. After college, she worked in downtown Memphis as a legal secretary for several law firms, and for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
On April 18, 1953, Libba married William McCadden (Billy) Byrd at St. Peter Catholic Church. In 1957, Libba and Billy bought their life-long home at 492 Kinsman Road in East Memphis and joined the newly-founded St. Louis Catholic Church. In addition to church and school activities, Libba also enjoyed membership in the Melody Lane Garden Club. Libba and Billy shared fifty-five happy years of marriage until Billy's death in 2009.
After raising four children, Libba returned to the workforce in 1978 as administrative secretary to the Chairman of the Economics Department at the University of Memphis, retiring in 1995. Libba then embarked on an eighteen-year career as office manager for Tony Lanigan Moving Services, retiring in 2013 at the age of 88.
Libba was known for her energy and activity. Being well-organized and conscientious, she enjoyed working, staying busy, and caring for her home and family. Seemingly always on the go, her husband frequently pleaded with Libba to sit and relax, to which she would reply: "If I sit down, you won't get dinner!" The family joked that if Mom ever went missing, the first place to check was at SuperLo Foods on Spottswood, a frequent shopping destination. She was an avid reader, with a special interest in Memphis history. She also enjoyed hosting or attending family celebrations and keeping in touch with old friends. But her most favorite moments were spent with her grandchildren, and she was always available for late-night phone calls from them. In 2018, after 61 years in her beloved home on Kinsman Road, Libba moved to Ave Maria Home. The family wishes to thank the staff of Ave Maria for the care provided to Libba.
In addition to her husband and parents, Libba was predeceased by sisters Julia Marie Nash Taylor and Dorothy Agnes Nash Coleman.
She is survived by children, Mary Elizabeth Byrd Wall (John) of Midlothian, VA; William McCadden Byrd, Jr. (Christine) of Collierville; Patrick Bates Byrd (Tia) of Memphis; and Thomas Nash Byrd of Cordova; grandchildren, Katie Wall of Studio City, CA; Jordan Wall of Richmond, VA; Melissa Byrd of New York City; Trisha Gray (Marquez) of Collierville; and Jaime Raymond (Kevin) of Mountain View, CA; great-grandchildren "MJ" Gray and Charlotte Raymond; and many beloved nieces and nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 24, from 5 pm to 7 pm (rosary 6:45 pm) at Canale Funeral Directors. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, September 25, at 1:30 pm at St. Louis Catholic Church, with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
The family requests that memorials be sent to St. Louis Catholic Church, Ave Maria Home, or .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 24, 2019