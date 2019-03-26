Resources More Obituaries for Mary Brooks Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Ellen "Mimi" (Cooper) Brooks

1927 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Mary Ellen "Mimi" Cooper Brooks of Ocean Springs, Miss., was welcomed into her Father's Heavenly Kingdom on March 24, 2019. She was 91.



Born on March 31, 1927, in Byhalia, Miss., Mary Ellen graduated from Byhalia High School in 1944 and Draughn's Business College in Memphis, Tenn. in 1946.



Her great loves included her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and those "bonus grandchildren" that she loved whether related by blood or just sheer love.



Mary Ellen's legacy was her strength, sense of humor, love of music (especially the Blues), her love for others, and her generosity. She loved to cook and was world renowned for her chicken and dumplings and strawberry pie. She loved to entertain, play Bunco, and have the love and laughter of family and friends surrounding her.



Mary Ellen was a secretary extraordinaire. Among her favorite places of employment was Bishop Byrne High School in Memphis where she served as the principal's secretary; the Shelby County Attorney General's Office in Memphis; and the Veterans Hospital in Biloxi, MS.



Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Austin Brooks; her parents, William Lee and Floy Darby Cooper; and her brother, William Lee Cooper Jr.



She is survived by her sister, Ann Cooper Copeland; her daughters Lynne Brooks McAndrew (Ron); Rebecca Brooks Lucas (Mark); son, Anthony Brooks (Carrie); grandchildren Ron Carter, Christopher McAndrew, Spencer McAndrew (Alex), Carrie Lucas Topham (Will), Mark Austin Lucas (Laura), Matthew Allen Lucas (Ali), and Dennis Anthony Lucas (Lindsay); great-grandchildren Mary Ellen Carter, Kate Topham, Madeline Topham, Grace Lucas, Emma Lucas, Cooper Lucas, Wade Lucas, Vera Lucas and Norah Gray Schuster.



The funeral service will be at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Ocean Spring on Thursday, March 28. Visitation will be held from 9-10 am, the service will start at 10 am.



Funeral Services will also be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 31 at Emery Independent Methodist Church in Byhalia. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.



The family thanks all who sent cards, flowers, and prayer saying that Mimi enjoyed them all during her final weeks.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate in her memory to an organization that improves this earth such as The Overton Park Conservancy in Memphis; The Humane Society of Marion County Florida; or the Art House Artist Coop in Ocean Springs.



