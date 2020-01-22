|
Mary Eloise Hightower, of Memphis, Tennessee, died on January 21, 2020, at the age of 96.
Born on September 4, 1923, Mary was the youngest and last surviving child of the late George & Maude Cole. Mary graduated from Brownsville High School and lived as a homemaker to her husband and children. She was a member of Berclair Baptist Church and most recently Mullins Station Baptist Church.
Along with her parents and siblings, Mary was also preceded in death by her husband John M. Hightower,
son Glen M. Hightower and grandson John M. Hightower.
Mary is survived by her son Wesley Cole (Kathleen)Hightower of Memphis; granddaughter Allison Cole;
grandsons Mark & Ken Hightower ; and four great-granddaughters.
Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, January 28th from nine o'clock until ten o'clock when funeral
services begin in the Mausoleum Chapel at Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange
Road, Memphis, Tennessee, 38134.
