of Memphis, TN passed away November, 19, 2020 to be with the Lord a little over a year after her husband, Irby Ray Fletcher, Jr. at Kirby Pines Retirement Center. A native of Vicksburg, MS, she was a resident of Germantown, TN for 38 years before moving to Kirby Pines. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Gibson Dignowity and Eberhard Konrad Dignowity, and her sister Dorothy Dignowity and brother Konrad Dignowity. Mary was a member of Germantown Baptist Church and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an excellent seamstress and cook, known for her homemade chocolate pies and biscuits. She and her husband, (Ray) were married 71 years, and enjoyed ballroom dancing almost every weekend at Advent Presbyterian Church, Senior centers and Kirby Pines. She retired from U. S. Federal government with 45 years of service.She is survived by her three children, Irby Ray Fletcher III (Gina), Darwin Konrad Fletcher (Susan) and Ricka F. Socha (Gerry); grandchildren Holly Freeman, Jack Fletcher, Josh Fletcher, Mitch Fletcher, and Matt Thurmond, 7 great grandchildren and 7 nieces and nephews.