|
|
|
Mary Frances Libby, a 96 year old lifelong Memphian, died on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Libby graduated from St. Agnes Academy and then attended Memphis State. She worked and retired from First Tennessee Bank as assistant manager and loan officer, spending most of her career at the Millington Branch.
Ms. Libby was preceded in death by her parents Frank Cole Libby & Irma Garrett Libby; and her husband of 60 years Richard K. Libby, Sr.
Libby is survived by her son Frank E. (Sharon) Libby, daughter Susan Libby (Mark) Strawn and son Richard K. (Ruth) Libby, Jr.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial's in Ms. Libby's honor may be sent to or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 18, 2020