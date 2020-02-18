Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Frances Libby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Frances Libby

Send Flowers
Mary Frances Libby Obituary
Mary Frances Libby, a 96 year old lifelong Memphian, died on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Libby graduated from St. Agnes Academy and then attended Memphis State. She worked and retired from First Tennessee Bank as assistant manager and loan officer, spending most of her career at the Millington Branch.

Ms. Libby was preceded in death by her parents Frank Cole Libby & Irma Garrett Libby; and her husband of 60 years Richard K. Libby, Sr.

Libby is survived by her son Frank E. (Sharon) Libby, daughter Susan Libby (Mark) Strawn and son Richard K. (Ruth) Libby, Jr.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial's in Ms. Libby's honor may be sent to or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -