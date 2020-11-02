1/1
Mary Frances Liggins
Mary Frances Liggins, 80, passed, October 25, 2020 in Memphis, TN.

Visitation Monday, November 2, 2020 from 11 until 12 p.m. at Anointed Temple of Praise 3939 Riverdale Road. Funeral 12 p.m., burial New Park Cemetery.

She leaves one son, Reginald Liggins of Beaverton, Oregon, three daughters, Cassandra Brown, Mary Liggins-Peaches(John) of Memphis, Tennessee and Daphne Conner(Michael) of Pembroke Pines, Florida, one sister, Margaret Jones of Olive Branch, Mississippi, two brothers, Warren Hodges, Sr., of Carson, California, and Jessie Hodges, Sr., of OklahomaCity, Oklahoma, 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren one great-great-grandson, other relatives and friends.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 2, 2020.
