Mary Francis Edwards
1931 - 2020
Mary Frances Edwards, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Christian Care Center in Memphis, TN.

She was born on July 10, 1931, to the late Willie and Gertrude Clemmer. Mrs. Mary's favorite hobbies include crocheting, gardening, and was an amazing cook. She also loved spending time with her family.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Clemmer and John Clemmer.

Survivors include her loving husband, James Vernon Edwards; two children, Daniel Shelton (Gwendolyn) and Kathy Martin (Russell); a sister, Louise Harrison (James), and three brothers, Sidney Clemmer, Houston Clemmer (Joyce) and Laverne Clemmer (Judy). She also leaves behind four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Jul. 1, 2020.
