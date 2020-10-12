, 69, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was born on March 14, 1951 in Putnam, Connecticut to the late Henry and Alice Yeomans. She was a graduate of Baptist School of Nursing and was a Nurse at Baptist for many years. Mrs. Kubitz loved gardening, shopping for antiques and reading.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Furlotte and husband, Charles David Kubitz.Mrs. Kubitz is survived by her daughter and son in law, Dr. Alane Holliday and Stephen; son and daughter in law, SMSgt Chris Kubitz and Heather; sister, JoAnne Yeomans Thomas; brother, Pete Yeomans; and four grandchildren; Collin Holliday, Phoebe Holliday, Hunter Kubitz, and Ava Kubitz.