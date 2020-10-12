1/1
Mary Furlotte Kubitz
1951 - 2020
Mary Furlotte Kubitz, 69, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was born on March 14, 1951 in Putnam, Connecticut to the late Henry and Alice Yeomans. She was a graduate of Baptist School of Nursing and was a Nurse at Baptist for many years. Mrs. Kubitz loved gardening, shopping for antiques and reading.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Furlotte and husband, Charles David Kubitz.

Mrs. Kubitz is survived by her daughter and son in law, Dr. Alane Holliday and Stephen; son and daughter in law, SMSgt Chris Kubitz and Heather; sister, JoAnne Yeomans Thomas; brother, Pete Yeomans; and four grandchildren; Collin Holliday, Phoebe Holliday, Hunter Kubitz, and Ava Kubitz.

Public visitation will be from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at High Point Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 699 Oakleaf Office Lane, Memphis, TN , 38117.

High Point Funeral Home & Crematorium
3788 Summer Avenue
Memphis, TN 38122
901-454-5795

Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 12, 2020.
