Mary Earleen Gossett, 91, of Collierville, passed from this life Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Gossett was born in Collierville, July 16, 1927 to the late Walter Hill and Sarah Frankie Jones Hill. She was a home maker and a member of Collierville First Baptist Church. Mrs. Gossett is survived by her husband; Herbert E. Gossett, five sons; Herbert Larry Gossett, Michael E. Gossett, William Earl Gossett, Donald Alan Gossett, Richard Glenn Gossett, two sisters; Minnie Mae Welch, Molly Elizabeth Phillips, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Graveside services will be 10:00am Friday, March 22, 2019 at Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville. Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 20, 2019
