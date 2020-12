Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Helen Gant, 79, passed, November 27, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee.



Visitation, Friday, December 4, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Graveside services, Saturday, December 5, 2020, 12 noon, at Morningview Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery 12100 Highway 196, Fayette County, TN.



She leaves her daughters Angela Lottie(Vincent), Marla Gant, sons, Jarvis Gant, Fitzgerald Gant(Rosa Lisa), Alee Gant, Endre Gant(Veronica), sister, Louise Perry, 21 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Joe Ford Funeral Home has charge.

