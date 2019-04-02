Resources More Obituaries for Mary Hyde McMullen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary (Denham) Hyde McMullen

Mary Denham Hyde McMullen went peacefully to be with her Lord on March 30th, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi on August 31st, 1922 to her parents Edward Walter Denham and Neva Spigener Denham.



Mary was predeceased by her loving husband of 36 years, Lee A. Hyde, Jr. and was the caring and devoted mother of Lee "Andy" Hyde III (Elizabeth) and her daughter Delia "Deedee" Wittenberg (Jimmy). She was the adoring "Mimi" to her four grandchildren, Curry Hyde Rosato (Peter), Drew Hyde (Kristina), Witt Wittenberg (Amanda), and Casey Wittenberg (Haley) as well as five great-grandchildren, Libby and Shelby Rosato, Drew and Addison Hyde, and JW Wittenberg.



She was also predeceased by her wonderful husband of 14 years, Walter "Pat" McMullen and survived by his children, Walter Patrick McMullen (Beverly) and Phyllis Leoncavallo (Jay) and his grandchildren, Reid and Patrick.



Mary was a lovely, generous, loyal, energetic, and very "spunky" lady who always loved a fun trip. Most of all, she treasured and took great delight in her family. She adored her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished her time being with them. She was a beautiful seamstress, loved to play bridge, and she kept an incredibly tidy home. She volunteered with the Baddour Center, Friends of the Pink Palace, King's Daughters, and the Woman's Exchange. She had both great joy and tremendous loyalty for her Ole Miss Rebels.



The Episcopal Church was a significant influence in her life, and she was a member of her beloved Church of the Holy Communion. She was deeply inspired by the worship services and her daily readings from the Prayer Book. She loved her Lord and Savior and lived her life serving Him in many practical ways. She will be dearly missed and be forever in our hearts.



A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery.



The family ask that memorials be sent to the Church of the Holy Communion, Memphis, Tennessee or the .



