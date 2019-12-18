|
|
|
Mary Jane Grider Hosse, age 83, was born on July 7, 1936 and passed away on December 15, 2019. She was born and raised in Memphis, TN. She was a member of Parkway Village Baptist Church, which merged with Covenant Baptist.
She taught Sunday school for over 40 years and was a leader in Community Bible Study for over 20 years, but most importantly, she was a real-life Angel.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Hill; children, Kenneth W. Mathis, Pamela Peterson, and her parents, who are in Heaven waiting for her.
She leaves behind her husband of 49 years, Roy Hosse; sister, Willa Fletcher of Monroe, LA; children, Rhonda DiLeonardo (Bobby) and Kevin Mathis; grandchildren, Jeremy White (Jamie), Nicole DiLeonardo, Kate DiLeonardo, Alexandria Paylor (Jake), and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with the funeral service to begin at 2:00 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memphisfuneralhomepoplar.com for the Hosse family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 18, 2019