Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Mary Jane McDonald

Mary Jane McDonald Obituary
Mary Jane McDonald, age 93 passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Mary was born on June 13, 1926, in High Point, North Carolina but spent most of her life in Texas. She earned a degree from Belmont University and also studied art. She found solace in her garden.

She is survived by her loving daughter Sue Spurlock and Sue's husband Mike, 3 grandsons Jake, Nick and Tyler, and 4 great-grandsons.

A gathering of family and friends for Mary will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee, followed by a celebration of life service at 7:00 PM.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the McDonald family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 15, 2019
