Mrs. Mary Josephine "Jo" Hall, 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on November 6, 2020, after a long illness. Mrs. Hall was born near Oxford, MS, on February 17, 1937, to Mr. and Mrs. Delma L. Hale. She was the eldest of five children and was Valedictorian of her Senior Class. She was a retiree of Buckeye Technologies, where she worked as an Executive Assistant for 42 years. She was an active member of Collierville Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir, volunteered in the church office, and served in various roles for the CPC Presbyterian Women. A member of the Friends of the Library, she was a lover of books, particularly the Bible. She enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, traveling, and volunteering for various causes. She was a former volunteer at Baptist Memorial Hospital Collierville and Kings Daughters and Sons.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Hall, of 53 years. She is survived by her three children, Meredith Hall, Teresa "Terri" Cunningham, Melanie Ortega (Whitten) of Collierville, four grandchildren, Matthew Cunningham (Lauren), Joshua Cunningham, (Brittany), Jacob Ortega, Kayla Ortega, and one great-grandchild due in December. She is also survived by her siblings, Marty Vestal of Little Rock, AR, Kat Stevenson of Upland, CA, Gerald Hale, of Loudon, TN, and Bryant Hale of Carrollton, TX.



The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a service to follow at noon on Wednesday, November 25, at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 West Poplar Avenue, Collierville, TN.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Collierville Presbyterian Church or the donor's choice.

