1943 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Mary Joyce Stowitzky was born in Holly Springs, MS on May 6, 1943. She went home to be with the Lord on April 25, 2019, at the age of 75. She is finally reunited in heaven with her sister and best friend Linda Elaine Zachry.



Mary was a very classy and elegant lady and talented hairstylist for over 50 years. She will be remembered as a loving and selfless wife, mother, grandmother and friend who always wore a smile. She touched so many people with her sweet and gentle spirit. She always had such elegance in everything she did; even in the way dressed.



She is survived by her loving husband of 16 years, Robert Stowitzky; her daughter, Genoyce Cotham and son-in-law Tommy Cotham; three grandsons, Chase Burt, Gavin Burt and Camden Cotham; step-daughters, Renee (David) Strandness, Lora (Richard) DeBord; one sister, Maxine Eben; three brothers, Earnest, Harold, and Roger Mitchell; many loving nieces and nephews. Her 3 grandsons adored her and called her Mia?



The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN. The family will also receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m with funeral services to follow at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN. The interment will be at Forest Hill East Cemetery, 2440 Whitten Rd, Memphis, TN 38133.



Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 29, 2019