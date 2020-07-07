Mary Forrester King, 61 passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on July 3, 2020. She was born on January 25, 1959, in Memphis, Tenn., the youngest of seven children, to James Forrester and Lela Sargent Forrester.



Mary graduated from Bartlett High School with the class of 1977. She attended Memphis State University where she received a Bachelor of Arts on August 16, 1981, Magna Cum Laude. She went on to pursue law school where she received her Juris Doctor through Cecil Humphrey's School of Law at Memphis State University on May 13, 1984. Mary received her license to practice law in the state of Tennessee on April 23, 1985. She opened her own practice, Mary Forrester Kings' Law Office in 1992 where she practiced real estate law for 35 years until her retirement. In her retirement, Mary became a master gardener through the UT Extension of Agriculture on August 30, 2018. Her passion for plants and love of family showed through in all aspects of retirement.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 13 years, Douglass E. King.



She is survived by her niece, Lynne Wiles, nephew Larry Wiles, and her sweetheart and partner of ten years, Steven Simmons.



The viewing will be held Wednesday, July 8 from 5-7 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens located on 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett TN 38133.



A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 9 at 10 a.m.

