|
|
|
Mary Lee Mangold, 76, of Cordova, TN passed away August 16, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert "Hammer" and Sue Johnston.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charles Mangold; her children, Kathy Lee Rainey (Michael), Will Mangold (Kat), Sarah Caldwell (George); grandchildren, Bryan Rainey (Tara), Stephen Rainey (Lana), Justin Caldwell; and many children and grandchildren that looked upon her as their mom or Mimi.
Family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Tuesday, August 20th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. A mass will be at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 6529 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN on Wednesday, August 21st at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 19, 2019