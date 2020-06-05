Mary Lois Bowles, 96, died on June 2, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 17, 1924, in Richmond, Michigan, to William Lee and Helen Van Inwagen. She graduated from Richmond High School and from the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy. After graduation, she completed a hospital pharmacy residency program at the University of Michigan where she met and married fellow hospital pharmacy resident Grover Bowles on December 23, 1947.



Mary was passionate about community leadership. She served as president of the Memphis City Schools Parent Teacher Association in 1965 during desegregation, often observing "all parents love their children and want them to have a good education. This must be a priority." She was chairman of the High School Scholastic Art Program at Brooks Museum and taught 8th grade boys Sunday School at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. After her children were in college, Mary returned to hospital pharmacy, working at Methodist Hospital, Oakville Healthcare Center, and with SRVS. She was also active in many local and state professional organizations. Even in retirement, Mary was seldom idle, organizing, and refining the library at Trezevant Manor.



Mary treasured her family. She is most remembered as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by Grover, her husband of 72 years, and two sisters, Rocelia Solberg (Lawrence) and Ruth Claggett (Russ). She is survived by her children, Rebecca Hinton, and Debbie Crom (Bill), 3 grandchildren, MJ Crom, Chris Hinton (Holly), Benjamin Crom, and a great-granddaughter, Grace Crom, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Mary lavished on her family time, attention, encouragement, sound advice, a focus on excellence, and lots of delicious oatmeal raisin cookies.



The family would like to thank attendant, Ms. Annie Bailey, and physical therapist, Lucas Isley, for adding so much to her quality of life in her last years.



A family virtual memorial service honoring her life will be held and she will be laid to rest with her husband in Piedmont, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Trezevant Manor Library Fund, 177 North Highland, Memphis TN 38111.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store