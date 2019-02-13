Resources More Obituaries for Mary Adams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Lou (Wittenberg) Adams

Obituary Flowers The scenery along the Mississippi rushes past the train window on the way from Memphis to St. Louis. The wide eyes and white gloves of a little girl are pressed to the glass, a look of wonder and a smile of delight turned out to the world as she sits beside her Daddy. She is going on a trip. She is returning to a place she doesn't know, and leaving behind everything that she does. Her name is Mary Lou Wittenberg; one day she will be Mary Lou Adams. But she lives forever as our Mimi. And after nearly 92 years of doing God's work, last Friday morning Mimi passed peacefully in the loving, tearful, joyous embrace of her family.



In St. Louis, in the early spring of 1927, Lou and Carrie Bell Wittenberg brought home their new baby girl and called her Mary Lou. Big brothers Louis and Jimmy were skeptical but they went along with it. Before the decade was out, Mimi would have a little sister named Jean, Memphis would have a new family. And Idlewild Presbyterian Church would have a little 3 year old sprout in the back whose roots would sink deep into the foundation and whose faith, eager service, and loving goodness would stand that roof up until last week.



A Midtown childhood around the corner on N. McLean, with school at Snowden and Central High. The world was heavy with the Depression then a World War for Mimi's entire childhood. But there she was turning 18 in 1945, smiling, war over, a world trying to begin again. What's a girl to do? Mimi went to college at University of Missouri and afterwards snagged a flashy gig as a flight attendant with Chicago Southern. Atmospheric scientists would later determine that it was around this time in the late 1940's that the skies became friendly.



People loved Mary Lou, wherever she went, her whole life. They could not help themselves. At every age she just loved to have fun. Her goodness was alive and authentic. In 1949 one of these fans took it too far and asked her to marry him. Lorenzo Adams, the luckiest man alive that day, got a yes. She wed the Doctor on a chilly January Saturday in 1950, in an Idlewild sanctuary lit & warmed only by candles and Mimi's smiling face. Not for mood mind you, but because the ice storm cracking outside had taken down the power lines.



They made a family together. First Lou, then Cynthia, then Michael came into her life. By the mid 50's the family had settled in on Audubon Drive. The home she made (with some assistance from Paps) would host nearly 60 years worth of childhood memories. Mimi raised up any child that came through her door. First her three and then who-knows-how-many girls and boys from the neighborhood that needed someone like her. She sent hers off into the wide world where they found love and families of their own, bearing her nine grandchildren and seven (& counting) great grandchildren. In the summers all you needed was a hose on, flooding the back patio as big wheels raced back & forth. A bat & balls for countless home run derbies. Or how about, to the delight of little ones, Mimi donning actual shoulder pads and a helmet for backyard football games. And when you got back inside her love came in the form of homemade peppermint ice cream & chocolate sauce.



Her love came in so many forms, at such a high volume and quality, that it is difficult to comprehend. She was chasing grandkids from Greenwood, MS to Tuscumbia, AL and all over Memphis. Mimi was at your basketball game, your cross country meet, this Christmas pageant, that ceremony. Giving you that first sip of champagne, smuggling chocolates into an Orpheum show. You never even had to ask. She was just always there. She insisted we not list the world of good she did with the Church, but her stats in that department look like the back of Babe Ruth's baseball card. Her Faith was restorative for you and for her. Just like her Savior showed her to, she gave of herself freely. She made it look easy because it is. She was always ready to laugh with you, cry with you, be with you in whatever way you needed most.



If she worked at Church with you, volunteered with you, raised you, grandmother'ed you, served you, visited with you, Mimi was about you. She loved whoever you really were, and she welcomed you totally, with a smiling heart. Her gratitude opened up your own.



Mimi was blessed to have a whole 'nother chapter after she lost Lorenzo. She made the most of it, and not just with family. Mimi built and maintained rich, classic friendships throughout her life. In her generosity she'd insist on them getting credit for how her life had turned out. So many Great friends that have been waiting for her in the next place know better. Towards the end, she would close her eyes and look for them there, ready to join. We know she is so happy to be among them again.



We will miss her handwriting, her 'Hey man!' greetings, the cinnamon rolls, her smile and her hugs, the sound of her laugh.



It's hard to leave the world a better place than you found it when you were the best thing in that world. The next part is on us. Mimi wasn't some saint. She was a real human lady. We do not remember her as an unattainable standard, but as simple proof that all the grace we ever need for each other is available anytime, all around us, and it's free. Mimi made you feel special because she made you feel like who you are. To remember her is to remember the way it felt to be loved by her, and that you were enough. We can honor her by trying to live on as the people she loved us up to be.



…Tears in our eyes, we are waving to the girl on the passing train. She is seated beside her Father now. With wonder and delight she smiles back at us one last time. She is going home.



Mary Lou is preceded in death by her husband Lorenzo Adams, her parents Louis and Carrie Bell Wittenberg, brothers Louis Jr. & Jimmy Wittenberg, sister Jean Ellis, and by her very dear friend Bessie Oliver.



Mimi is survived by her children: Lou Adams (Connie), Cynthia Hughston (Hal) and Michael Adams (Cathy). Her 9 grandchildren: Galloway Allbright (Elizabeth), William Adams (Blair), Hunter Adams (Carly), Lauren Dale (James), Murry Adams (Louise) and Lou Adams, Hal Hughston (Kimberly), Mary Lou Chesser (Chase), and Ann Merideth Donovan (Sam). And 7 & counting precious, great grandchildren!



Mimi was so grateful and our family so moved by the caregivers who helped her onto that last train – Fannie Jackson, Sonia Cunning, Bennie Gause, Brandy Sharp, and dear Marsha Jackson.





Visitation will be 9:30 – 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16th in the T.K. Young Room at Idlewild Presbyterian Church, with the funeral service to follow in the Sanctuary at 11 a.m. Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 14, 2019