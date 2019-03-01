Resources More Obituaries for Mary Sims McKnight Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Lou Sims McKnight

1923 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Mary Lou Sims McKnight, age 96, a resident of the Braden Community and wife of the late James E. McKnight, departed this life Thursday afternoon, February 28, 2019 at her residence.



Funeral Services for Mrs. McKnight will be held at 2:30 P.M. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Rev. Mike Pilcher, pastor at Munford First United Methodist Church, officiating. Visitation for Mrs. McKnight will be from 1 to 2:30 P.M. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.



Mary Lou was born January 2, 1923 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Walter Allen Sims and Lyla Mae Fleming Sims. She was a graduate of Bolton High School and was a member of Braden United Methodist Church. She was married for over 50 years to James E. McKnight who preceded her in death in 1991. Mary Lou was employed with the Fayette County School System for many years and was a charter member of the Mason Junior Book Club. She loved traveling, cooking, eating out with her friends and special times with her grandchildren.



Mrs. McKnight is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Long (Sam) of Covington, TN; two sons, Edwin McKnight (Barbara) of Mason, TN, Sims McKnight of Mason, TN; five grandchildren, Lauren Heath (Trey), Libby Mask (Jonathan), Mike McKnight, Jim McKnight, Ben McKnight; and four great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Heath, Michael McKnight, Jackson McKnight and Sam McKnight.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Pam McKnight; her great-granddaughter, Mary Ann McKnight; and two granddaughters-in-law, Kara McKnight and Revonda McKnight.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Mike McKnight, Jim McKnight, Ben McKnight, Jonathan Mask, Trey Heath and John Smith.



The family requests that memorials be directed to the Braden United Methodist Church c/o Louise Cocke Youth Fund, 335 Highway 59, Mason, TN 38049.



Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 1, 2019