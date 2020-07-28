Mary Louise Shaffer Wright, 99, of Cordova, TN formerly of Massac County and Metropolis, Illinois, died at her home in Cordova, Tennessee on July 26th, 2020.



Born September 1st, 1920 in Massac County, Illinois, Mr. Wright attended Asbury University (Philosophy and Business) courses, Draughon's Business College (Business) courses, and Southern Illinois University (interior design) courses. Mary married Rev. Henry Clay Wright of Philadelphia, PA in the Chapel of Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, KY. She and Rev. Wright served faithfully together for many years until Rev. Wright passed in 1972. Together they served a short time in London, England at Trinity Methodist Church. Their charges in the states ranged from Illinois, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and back to Illinois before Rev. Wright's passing. By request and after Rev. Wright's death, Mary returned to Trinity Methodist in England for a brief period as a guest speaker. As a friend of Trinity Church, Mary served in multiple capacities as pastor's wife, evangelistic speaker, Sunday School Teacher, youth leader, substitute school teacher (Business Technologies), choir member, soloist, and accordion musician.

The only daughter of Edgar Loren and Alice K. Shaffer, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Henry Clay Wright, both parents, her elder brother, Rev. Luther E. Shaffer of Memphis, TN and younger brother, William Loren Shaffer of Fremont, OH.



Having moved from Metropolis, Illinois in 1974 with her widowed mother, Mary became involved with the Memphis Conference of the United Methodist Church Women's Ministry as Adult Sunday School fill-om teacher, supporter of WMU ministry at Raleigh United Methodist Church and Bartlett United Methodist Church. As a faithful member of Bartlett Church, Mary was selected for numerous speaking assignments as well as teaching the senior's adult ministry class.



Although she never attended a University of Memphis Basketball Game, Mary was still an avid supporter and friend of the Tigers and their Coach, Josh Pastner.



Mary is survived by three nieces: Lanelle Shaffer Ferguson of Memphis, TN; Lily Lighbridge (formerly Judy Shaffer Ashcraft) of Columbus, Ohio; Nancy Shaffer Rottmeyer of Fort Wayne, IN; a great-niece, six great-nephews, a great-great niece, a great-great nephew, and a great-great great niece. She leaves many church friends, her living community, and a multitude of brothers and sisters in Christ. Mary was never afraid to witness about her faith in God. She loved her Savior Jesus Christ, her church, and her family with her whole heart.



Family will receive friends from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, August 1st at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm. Burial will be at Metropolis Memorial Gardens in Metropolis, IL on Monday, August 3rd at 2:00pm.



