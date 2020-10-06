Mary Louise Bullard-Gray, of Memphis, TN passed on Monday, September 28, 2020 battling end-stage renal failure and pneumonia at St. Francis Hospital – Bartlett, TN.



She was the eldest of two children born to the late Louise Cansler Crawford-Williams and Wallace Bullard, Jr. She attended Delta Center and Hernando High School in Hernando, Mississippi, and graduated in 1964 from Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi where she earned her Bachelors degree in Elementary Education and minored in Music. She also acquired her Masters in Education from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. As an educator, she taught for the Dayton Public School System and Memphis City Schools. She retired her teaching career after 33 years due to her failing health.



She leaves two daughters, Dr. Eugenia Gray-Covington and Francine Gray-Rodgers, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



A wake in her honor will be held Friday evening October 9, 2020 from 5-8 at the Mt. Joyner M.B. Church, 5113 Hillbrook Rd. Memphis, TN. Her homegoing services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, 12pm at Forest Hill-South Memorial Gardens; 2545 E. Holmes Rd., Memphis, TN 38118. Dr. T. L. Taylor of Mt. Joyner Baptist Church will be the officiant.



Funeral services are entrusted to Hernando Funeral Home.

