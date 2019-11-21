|
|
|
Mary Louise Hooper, age 94, passed away on November 18, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was a graduate of the University of Tennessee, in Knoxville, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and received the special honor of Torchbearer her senior year. She worked as an accountant and retired as a sales tax auditor from the state of Tennessee.
Mrs. Hooper was a long-time University of Tennessee football fan and she and her late husband traveled to the home games in Knoxville every fall. She loved to travel, read, work crossword puzzles, and play bridge. She excelled as a bridge player and earned the bronze life master status.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Hascal Hurt Hooper; her parents, Luke and Maude Alexander; and by her sister, Willa Steen Hunter. Mrs. Hooper is survived by her three daughters: Mary Hooper, Anne Hooper and Janie Hatfield. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Kate Hatfield (Ken Jenkins) and her nephew Graham Hunter.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 21, 2019