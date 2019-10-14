Home

Mary Louise P. Crawford, 67, died at her home on October 7, 2019.

She is survived by her son, James B. Crawford and her mother, Mary Louise Pritchard as well as three grandchildren, James, Mary and Eva.

She was preceded in death by her two sisters; Patricia and Elizabeth Pritchard and her father, Fred C. Prichard.

A graveside service will be held Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery Midtown.

The family would appreciate memorials to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 14, 2019
