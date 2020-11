Mary Louise Miller Rose, age 94, passed away November 20, 2020, at Kirby Pines Manor, Memphis, Tennessee. She was born in Natchez, Mississippi on November 22, 1925, to Mary Belle Hornsby Miller and John A. Miller.



She was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, attended Mississippi State University for Women, and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.



She was immediately preceded in death, just two days prior, by her husband, Robert Dunlap Rose, Jr.



Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 23 at 10:00 AM at Magnolia Cemetery, Collierville, Tennessee.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store