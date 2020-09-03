1/1
Mary Louise Shore
Mary Louise Shore passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the age of 72. She was born August 11th, to the late Sam & Dorthula Shore, the third of six daughters. She leaves to mourn her passing four sisters, Bessie (James) Harris, Georgia Shore, Lucille Shore, & Ethel Shore. She also leaves 20 nieces & nephews along with a host of great nieces & nephews, cousins and friends.

Viewing Friday, September 4, 2020 at H.C. Jett-H.C. Ford Funeral Home, 203 Washington St., Collierville, TN 38017 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Body will lie in repose on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 300 Mt. Zion Rd., Piperton, TN from 11:00 – 11:55 a.m. Funeral service immediately following at 12:00 p.m. Interment in church cemetery. Rev. Pierre Lyons, Pastor, officiating.

H.C. Jett – H.C. Ford Funeral Home
203 Washington Street
Collierville, TN 38017
(901) 853-2323

Published in The Daily Memphian on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
