Mary Louise Smith Connor



Our cherished Mary Louise Smith Connor, age 62, left her loving family to join our Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 18, 2020. We take comfort in the fact that she is at peace in eternal rest.



Mary Louise, the daughter of Edward Eugene Smith, Sr and Anna Louise Hedgecock Smith was born in

Memphis, Tennessee, on July 31, 1958. She was a graduate of Saint Agnes Academy and continued her education at Ole Miss and Union University. She was an active member of Holy Rosary Church, where she especially enjoyed singing. She was adored as a mother, daughter, sister, cousin and friend. Being loved by Mary Lou was a special gift. She was full of kindness and laughter and welcomed others with her joyous smile. Her passions included reading, cooking, helping others, staying connected to loved ones, and relaxing in the sun with her sidekick, Lucy (dog).



She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Eugene Smith, Sr and Anna Louise Hedgecock Smith, her sister, Margaret Elaine Holoubek, her brother in law, Brian Baker Holoubek, Sr, her brothers Edward Eugene Smith Jr and Terrance Michael Smith, her brother in law, Patrick Connor, and her mother in law, Betty Faquin Connor.



She is survived by her children, James Edward (Jenna) Connor of Memphis and Patrick Shea ( Kelsey)

Connor of Memphis. Her sister, Sandra (Fred Sr) Sansone of Bartlett, her sisters in law, Patricia Scruggs Smith of Medina, TN and Molly Smith of Richmond, VA, brothers in law Kevin (Mary Beth) Connor, Scott (Jan) Connor, Clay (Pam) Connor, her father in law, James B Connor, her uncle, George E (Vicki) Glassco of Greenville, MS and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation is from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Poplar Ave immediately followed by services conducted by Father Martell of Catholic Church of the Resurrection.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Lou's honor to Church Health Center, 1350 Concourse Ave, Suite 142. Memphis, 38104.



