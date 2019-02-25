Resources More Obituaries for Mary Roberts Gaia Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Margaret "Marge" Roberts Gaia

Obituary Flowers Mary Margaret "Marge" Roberts Gaia, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Ave Maria Home in Memphis, TN after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Percy Roberts, Sr., and Mary Eagle Roberts.



A native Memphian, she attended Little Flower Catholic School and was a graduate of St. Agnes Academy, class of 1948, where she was a cheerleader for Christian Brothers High School. She attended Memphis State College where she was a member of Phi Mu sorority and the Newman Club. In 1955, she married Roy Gaia. She was a devout Catholic, practicing her daily rosary, which was the foundation of a long and happy life with her loyal family and friends. She was a member of Madonna Circle for many years and a volunteer at Birthright of Memphis. She and Roy lived in Olive Branch, MS for 22 years where they were active members of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.



She was predeceased by her loyal and loving husband of 57 years, Roy Andrew Gaia, Sr., and her brother Percy L. Roberts, Jr.



She is survived by her son Andy Gaia (Anna Lee), her daughter Suzanne Gaia, her granddaughter Elizabeth Gaia, all of Memphis; her sister-in-law Rose Gaia of Kingman, AZ, and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be 5 pm to 7 pm Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Canale Funeral Directors, 2700 Union Extended, Memphis, TN. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church – 8455 Germantown Road, Olive Branch, MS, with burial to follow at All Saints Cemetery in Olive Branch. Following the burial, the family will receive family and friends at Queen of Peace Church.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be sent to Birthright of Memphis, St. Agnes Academy (for the Sr. Suzanne Callahan, O.P. Scholarship Fund), or Christian Brothers High School. Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries