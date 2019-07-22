Services Canale Funeral Directors 2700 Union Avenue Extended Memphis , TN 38112 (901) 452-6400 Visitation 9:00 AM St. John's Episcopal Church Funeral service 10:00 AM St. John's Episcopal Church Burial Following Services Polk Cemetery Bolivar , TN View Map Resources More Obituaries for Mary McDonnell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary "Bickie" (McCallum) McDonnell

1942 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Mary McCallum McDonnell

Mary "Bickie" McCallum McDonnell passed away on July 21, 2019. Bickie was born in Memphis on June 11, 1942, to Bob and Virginia McCallum. She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Michael McDonnell; her son, McNeal McDonnell (Pam); her daughters, Irene Ayotte (Ron) and Mary Schell (Ryan); seven grandchildren; as well as her sister, Virginia Syer and her brother, Robert McCallum.



Bickie attended Lausanne before graduating from Dobbs boarding school in Dobbs Ferry, NY. She went on to Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, VA and later completed her Masters in Art History at the University of Memphis. Bickie and Mike spent the early years of their marriage in Little Rock, AR, before returning to Memphis to raise their family. Bickie served on the Board of Directors of the Memphis College of Art, the Memphis Botanic Garden, as well as the Children's Foundation of Memphis, and she was a member of The Memphis Garden Club. She enjoyed winters in Delray Beach, FL, and summers in Charlevoix, MI, but she was the happiest in her garden. Bickie was a Master Gardner and sharing the knowledge and beauty of her yard brought her great joy.



Services are scheduled for Tuesday, July 23 at St. John's Episcopal Church. Visitation will begin at 9:00, followed by the funeral service at 10:00. The burial will take place at the Polk Cemetery in Bolivar, TN immediately following the service. The family wishes to thank Estrella Moulin and Aretha Franklin for their loving care.



The family requests that memorials be sent to Church of the Holy Communion (4645 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN 38117), or an organization of the donor's choice. Published in The Daily Memphian on July 22, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries